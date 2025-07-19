Iranian chess prodigy Sina Movahed wins Title Tuesday, defeating world stars

The tournament, hosted weekly by Chess.com, features many of the world’s top grandmasters. Movahed impressed observers by advancing through all rounds undefeated.

In the final round, he faced off against Russian Grandmaster Alexey Sarana, who had scored 9.5 points. With composure and strategic brilliance, the young Iranian overcame his opponent to finish with a perfect 10 points and secure the championship title.

His victory earned him the tournament’s $1,000 cash prize and, more importantly, a direct qualification spot in the elite Titled Tuesday Grand Prix, a series that includes the top-performing players from across the tournament’s calendar.

Chess analysts have called Movahed one of the most promising young players to watch in the coming years.