Monday, July 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocal

Iranian Cabinet approves agreement to exchange convicts with Belgium 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s Cabinet has agreed to a proposed 22-point agreement by the Judiciary under which Iran and Belgium will exchange convicts.

The agreement has been signed by President Ebrahim Raisi and will be sent to Parliament in the form of a bill to run its legal course.

The Raisi administration says it agreed to the bill given the need to put in place a judicial cooperation mechanism between Tehran and Brussels and to expand bilateral ties.

Belgian parliament has already approved the prisoner swap treaty with Iran, but a  Belgian court put it on hold for the time being.

Under the deal, Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi who is under arrest in Belgium for allegedly orchestrating an attack against a gathering of the MKO terrorist group in Belgium will be exchanged with a Belgian national in custody in Iran for espionage.

Iran vehemently denies Assadi planned an attack on Belgian soil.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks