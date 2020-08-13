Iranian Banks to Help Boost Crisis-Hit Tourism Industry

Iran’s Ministry of Tourism, Cultural Heritage, and Handicrafts has discussed closer cooperation with banks to further promote the tourism industry in the country.

Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan sat down with the managing directors of Iranian banks and their deputies for credit affairs in order to boost synergy between the ministry and banks of different countries.

“At the moment, people from different walks of life, including the youth, are active in the tourism domain,” said Mounesan.

“Fortunately, we have seen very good growth and profits in this industry over the past few years,” the top official added.

“Before the coronavirus outbreak, tourism was growing well in the country. In the ten months to December 2020, more than eight million tourists entered the country, and if it weren’t for coronavirus, the figure would have touched 10 million,” he said.

“This is while the number of our tourist facilities have increased in recent years as well, so much so that the number of ecotourism units has risen to 2,000, which not only creates jobs and generates income for a village, but also creates jobs in nearby villages. The move has been welcome by foreign tourists,” he added.

He underlined that the global tourism trend is growing, and the industry will see good growth in our country, too.

In the meeting, managing directors of banks also presented reports on the most important measures adopted by their respective banks with regards to support for the tourism industry and handicrafts.