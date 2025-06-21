IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iranian army launches dozens of drones toward occupied territories

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army has confirmed the launch of two new waves of drone strikes targeting Israeli positions, marking the seventh and eighth phases of Iran’s aerial retaliation campaign against Israel.

In an official statement, the Army announced that dozens of combat drones were launched within the past 24 hours toward targets across the occupied territories.

“Multiple types of strike UAVs were deployed, and incoming reports indicate that most of the drones successfully hit their designated targets,” the statement said.

These drone operations are part of Iran’s broader military response to Zionist regime’s ongoing attacks. Since the onset of the Zionist regime’s aggression, Iran has been fighting back fiercely across multiple domains including ballistic missile strikes, cyber operations, and now sustained drone warfare.

