Iranian army launches dozens of drones toward occupied territories

In an official statement, the Army announced that dozens of combat drones were launched within the past 24 hours toward targets across the occupied territories.

“Multiple types of strike UAVs were deployed, and incoming reports indicate that most of the drones successfully hit their designated targets,” the statement said.

These drone operations are part of Iran’s broader military response to Zionist regime’s ongoing attacks. Since the onset of the Zionist regime’s aggression, Iran has been fighting back fiercely across multiple domains including ballistic missile strikes, cyber operations, and now sustained drone warfare.