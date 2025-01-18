Iranian Army: Gaza ceasefire strengthens resistance’s resolve

The Army’s public relations office praised the courage and resilience of the people of Gaza, acknowledging their bravery in facing oppression, crime, and displacement.

The statement emphasized that despite the brutal atrocities of the Israeli regime, the steadfast determination of Gaza’s people has prevailed, marking a “historic victory for the ancient land of Palestine.”

The Army noted that Gaza’s resistance serves as a pivotal point in the fight against Zionism and the liberation of Palestine, inspiring future generations and freedom-loving nations worldwide.

The statement also recognized the sacrifices of the resistance fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, and honoring the martyrs, veterans, and resilient men, women, and children who have endured hardships in their quest for victory.

The Iranian Army reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian cause until complete liberation from the Israeli occupation.