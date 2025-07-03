Iranian army commander honors air defense officer martyred in US-Israeli raids, emphasizes commitment to national defense

During a visit on Thursday to the family of Colonel Mohammad Alizadeh, an air defense officer who lost his life defending Iran’s airspace in a recent Israeli attack, General Hatami paid tribute to the sacrifices of all martyrs who died during the 12-day conflict.

He stressed that the Iranian armed forces stand united and resolute against any hostile aggressor.

“The mission of air defense is extremely sensitive and vital,” General Hatami said, highlighting how the air defense troops resisted the enemy’s advanced weaponry.

He added that the Iranian forces remain fully prepared to defend the nation’s independence and territorial integrity under any circumstances.

The commander called on society to uphold the culture of resistance, sacrifice, and martyrdom.

Senior military officials accompanied General Hatami during the visit.