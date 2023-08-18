Iranian and Russian presidents weigh plans to bolster ties

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Raisi and Putin discussed the latest status of cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian leader condemned the recent terrorist attack on the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Iran’s Shiraz, and expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Iran as well as the families of victims of the terrorist act.

Stressing the need to broaden cooperation between Russia and Iran, especially in the fields of energy, transit and trade, Putin described it as dynamic and growing.

He also emphasized his country’s readiness and interest in promoting mutual cooperation to regional levels and frameworks.

For his part, President Raisi thanked the Russian president for his sympathy for the recent terrorist attack in Shiraz, saying such criminal actions reveal the desperation and defeat of the enemies and ill-wishers of the Iranian nation and the increase of public hatred of terrorists and their masters, the president’s website reported.

Reviewing the process of economic cooperation between the two countries, Raisi emphasized the implementation of various projects, especially in the transit and energy sectors.