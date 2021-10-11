The Sateen Exhibition, displaying Iranian and Afghan artists’ works, is underway in Tehran.

The event kicked off on Friday with over 300 artworks on display at Saba Art and Cultural Institute in the Iranian capital.

Mehr News Agency quoted officials at the event as saying that the artworks were paintings, statues and photos and also new works of arts.

This year’s exhibition was entitled “New View, New Expression” and it sought to offer a new meaning for art and pave the way for displaying, selling and supporting works of young and creative artists.

More than 3,000 artworks were received by the exhibition in the six months prior to the event and only 300 ones from 150 artists were chosen to contest.

The second visual arts event is however held on a non-competition basis and the jury selected two artists for each sector as winners of Sateen’s grant to the tune of 70 million rials.

The minor section of the exhibition is designated to Afghan artists.

It features 50 artworks from 25 Afghans residing in Iran in painting, designing, calligraphy, photography, etc.

The second Sateen expo will run until October22, 2021

 

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

