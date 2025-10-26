Iranian actor and former footballer Pejman Jamshidi released on bail amid ongoing legal case

The move followed the conversion of his temporary detention order into a bail arrangement, though the legal process regarding allegations against him is ongoing.

Jamshidi, a well-known figure in cinema, television, and sports, was initially summoned to court after a young woman filed a complaint accusing him of abduction and sexual assault.

According to court sources, Jamshidi attended the proceedings voluntarily and has denied the allegations.

His legal team has emphasized his innocence, stating that there is currently insufficient evidence to substantiate the charges.

“Mr. Jamshidi is entirely innocent,” said one of his lawyers, calling on the public and media to avoid premature judgments.

Several Iranian artists also urged caution on social media, asking fans to withhold judgment until the investigation concludes.

Court procedures in cases of sexual assault can involve initial detention, conversion to bail, and eventual trial.

Jamshidi’s attorneys have appealed the detention decision, and if approved, his bail status will remain in effect while investigations continue.

Authorities say the truth will be clarified in due course.