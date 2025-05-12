Iran former FM Zarif: Diplomacy requires patience; we must support negotiating team

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry’s booth at the Tehran International Book Fair on Sunday, Zarif praised diplomats Abbas Araghchi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi, calling them among Iran’s finest and expressing confidence in their ability to reach an “honorable agreement” if one is possible.

Zarif criticized those who constantly attack negotiations and stressed that “working for national interests requires courage, not fear of criticism.”

Reflecting on the challenges of foreign policy, Zarif argued that diplomacy often comes too late in Iran’s decision-making process and urged proactive engagement during times of strength.

He called for a shift from threat-based thinking to opportunity-focused diplomacy, especially in regional affairs.

Zarif also touched on the role of idealism and realism in policymaking, stating that true progress lies in grounding aspirations in reality.

Expressing optimism for Iran’s future, he highlighted the potential of youth, women, and cultural power as strategic assets in navigating international relations.