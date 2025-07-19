Iran women’s basketball team reaches final of FIBA Asia Cup

Led by head coach Eleni Kapogianni, Iran dominated from the start, winning the first quarter 18-7 and maintaining the lead to close the first half 42-21. Key contributions came from Bahraman and Asadi, who scored the most points in the first half. Tehrani and Shahriari also made impactful three-pointers.

Thailand increased its intensity in the second half, but Iran maintained control through solid defense and effective shooting. Asadi, Shahriari, and Rasoulipour delivered crucial three-point shots in the third quarter, which ended 60-34 in Iran’s favor. Despite Thailand’s attempts to narrow the gap in the final quarter, Bahraman’s late three-pointers and free throws secured the win.

Earlier in the tournament, Iran topped the group with wins over the Cook Islands (82-32), Mongolia (89-55), and Thailand (8-62).

Iran will face the winner of the Mongolia vs. Chinese Taipei match in the final on Sunday. The tournament winner will earn promotion to Division A.

Beyond their performance on the court, the Iranian players have drawn attention for their unified, respectful salute during the national anthem, a symbolic gesture of national pride after the Israeli aggression on Iran’s territory on June 13.