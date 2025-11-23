Iran wins Seven-a-Side Football Asian Championship for the third time

Iran faced the host nation in the final and secured a decisive victory to lift its third continental trophy in the history of the competition.

The victory further solidifies Iran’s status as a dominant force in Asian seven-a-side football.

The sport, part of the Paralympic program, features athletes with cerebral palsy who are classified into different groups based on functional ability.

Iran had an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, winning all group-stage matches and defeating Australia 4–0 in the semifinals.

The event hosted teams from Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia.

Iran previously won the Seven-a-Side Football World Cup for the first time in 2024, beating Australia, England, and Ukraine.

The country is currently ranked second in the world.

Seven-a-side football consists of two 30-minute halves with a 15-minute halftime break.