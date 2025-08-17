Iran wins Greco-Roman wrestling title at Serbia tournament with 8 medals

Wrestlers from several countries including Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Romania, Croatia, and Belarus took part in the event.

Iran topped the team standings following a string of impressive performances.

Mohammad Pouya Asadi won gold in the 55 kg category after defeating opponents from Serbia and Bulgaria with decisive scores.

Reza Gheytasi dominated the 63 kg division, securing the title with a 10-0 victory over Serbia’s Aleksić in the final.

In the 87 kg class, Mohammad Hossein Ostadmohammad Memar earned another gold, while teammate Yasin Yazdi claimed bronze.

In the 72 kg weight category, Iman Mohammadi reached the final but lost narrowly to a Belarusian wrestler, taking silver. Amir Mehdi Saeedi Nava (77 kg), Alireza Mohammadhosseini (82 kg), and Ayyub Hosseinvand (130 kg) each earned bronze medals.

The results ensured Iran’s team finish first overall, continuing the country’s strong record in Greco-Roman wrestling on the international stage.