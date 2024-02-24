Saturday, February 24, 2024
Iran says can but won’t sell weapons to Russia amid Ukraine war

By IFP Media Wire
Although Tehran has the legal right to sell ballistic missiles, it has refrained from arms transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent an escalation of the war, the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nation has announced.

In a post on its X account on Friday, Iran’s UN mission in New York highlighted Tehran’s efforts to defuse tensions in compliance with international law.

“Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war,” the mission said.

It added that such policy “is rooted in Iran’s adherence to international law and the UN Charter.”

According to the Defense Ministry of Iran, the country’s export of military products rose to around $1 billion from March 2022 to March 2023.

Officials maintain that Iran has not provided Russia with any weapons for use in the war against Ukraine, stressing the need for a political solution to the conflict.

