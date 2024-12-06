Iran warns Ukraine against supporting terrorists in West Asia 

Demirchi-Lou cited reports of illegal arms trade involving weapons received from the US by some Ukrainian officials and their support for well-known terrorist groups in Syria.

He described the move as a clear violation of international commitments to prevent and combat terrorism.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted the dangerous nature of the terrorist-Takfiri elements in Syria, which have long been listed as terrorist groups by the UN Security Council.

He stressed that alliance with terrorism will only lead to increased insecurity and violence globally and will eventually harm their supporters.

Demirchi-Lou also slammed the repeated and baseless accusations by Ukrainian officials about Iran’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

The official stated that the claims, aimed at aligning with the genocidal Zionist regime and the US to gain financial and military support from America and some European countries, are unfounded.