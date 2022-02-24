Iran voices regret over Ukraine hostilities, calls for ceasefire

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran is following the developments in the country with concern.

He said, “Unfortunately provocative moves by NATO spearheaded by the US have led to a situation which has pushed the Eurasian region on the verge of a big crisis.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran invites the two sides to stop the hostilities and establish a ceasefire for immediate talks in order to resolve the crisis through political means.

Khatibzadeh also referred to the situation of the Iranian expatriates in Ukraine, adding the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Ukraine is fully active and serves students and Iranians 24 hours a day.