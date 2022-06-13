Iranian official says visas to be probably lifted for Russian businessmen

“Russia has published a list of its demanded needs and Iran has the capacity to export many of those items, and this can lead to a considerable growth in Iran’s exports, and is a suitable method for payment of Iran’s debt to Russia,” Mahdi Safari said.

The official also talked about a number of measures the government is taking to ease economic relations with Russia.

Safari said visas will be possibly lifted for Russian businessmen with the aim of increasing investments.

He added that the creation of a ruble-based banking mechanism with Russia’s allies as well as an agreement for creation of a customs green route is also on the agenda.