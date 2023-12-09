Iran says US veto of ceasefire resolution showed Washington’s role in Gaza genocide

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned Washington’s vetoing, again, of a UN Security Council resolution aimed at establishing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying, “The United States proved once again that it is the main player and contributor to the killing of civilians and Palestinian citizens, especially women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Gaza.”

“Since the onset of the child-killing Zionist regime’s brutal onslaught on Gaza, the US regime has, time and again, proven its alliance and cooperation with the apartheid Israeli regime in committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian nation,” he explained.

“Current American officials who, hiding behind a cloak of hypocrisy, had voiced concern over the lives of children and civilians in Gaza, sent their 200th consignment of arms and military assistance to the child-killing Israeli military last week, and have, over the past more than two months, spared no military, political, intelligence and media support for the barbaric crimes committed by the Zionist regime against defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the spokesman added.

“Undoubtedly, the US government has been an accomplice in the merciless killing of nearly 18,000 civilians, around 8,000 of whom are oppressed children, and definitely, the United States and usurper Israel regimes will be responsible for the consequences of any possible spread of war in the region.”

Kanaani stressed that US authorities’ heritage of anti-human and racist policies will only bring shame and disgrace for posterity in that country.

On Friday, the US used its veto in the United Nations Security Council to block a draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the United Kingdom abstained.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 17, 000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 46,000 people have been wounded as well.