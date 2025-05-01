Iran condemns US sanctions as breach of int’l law, human rights

In a statement released on Thursday, Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the US’ hostile, illegal and anti-human policies against the Iranian nation.

The fresh cruel sanctions imposed by the US against Iran violate the fundamental principles of international law, including human rights norms, he said.

“The sanctions that have been declared against the Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and companies on various pretexts during the past recent days clearly illustrated the American policy-makers’ insistence on law-breaking, violation of the rights and interests of the other nations, and also their attempt to disrupt the friendly and legal relations among the developing countries through economic terrorism,” Baqaei said.

He noted that the sanctions reflect the failed and criminal policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation and are another clear sign of the US decision-makers’ contradictory approach and lack of goodwill and seriousness in exercising diplomacy.

The spokesman also held the US accountable for the destructive consequences of the “paradoxical actions and provocative statements” from the American authorities regarding Iran.

Recalling the long history of American enmity towards Iranians, Baqaei said the economic sanctions and disruption to Iran’s scientific, economic and technological progress have resulted in the Iranian nation’s deep distrust of the US.

The spokesman also reaffirmed Iran’s determination to stand against the US policy of intimidation and pressure and to employ all tools to press ahead with plans for prosperity and dignity.

His comments came after the US imposed sanctions on entities it accused of being involved in the illicit trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals ahead of a new round of Iran-US negotiations.

The US State Department said on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Iran that it accused of trading Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Two vessels were also targeted.