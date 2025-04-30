Iran warns US ‘provocative’ actions could undermine nuclear talks

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi stated, “When the opposing side takes provocative actions during negotiations, it naturally sends negative signals and raises questions about their intentions.”

The senior diplomat acknowledged internal divisions within US policymaking circles but emphasized Iran is monitoring all developments.

Rome was chosen as the second and fourth round of negotiations, mediated by Oman, “for technical and logistical reasons,” but Araghchi downplayed the significance of the venue, stressing that substantive content matters more than the location.

Regarding nuclear verification, Araghchi confirmed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would play a crucial verification role should an agreement be reached, though specifics require further discussion.

He reiterated that Iran’s red lines have been clearly communicated to American counterparts.

The minister also noted the diminished involvement of the three European states, France, Germany, and the UK, in the current talks due to their “incorrect policies,” though Iran remains open to engaging with them.

Araghchi denied seeking protracted negotiations, asserting, “We’ve set no specific timeline, but we’re certainly not interested in drawn-out talks or time-wasting.” He expressed cautious optimism that American counterparts share this pragmatic approach.