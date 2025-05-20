Iran says reviewing US proposal for next round of indirect nuclear talks

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, made the statement in comments reported by IRIB state media’s news agency.

No further details about the proposal have been disclosed so far.

The development follows reporting by Wall Street Journal correspondent Laurence Norman, who indicated that the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks is expected to take place in Rome this coming weekend.

On Monday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, criticized the US’s “zigzag and contradictory positions,” stating they have created uncertainty around the diplomatic process.

“Nobody can be sure such conduct will have no impact on the negotiations,” he said in an interview with IRNA.

Takht-Ravanchi emphasized the importance of avoiding parallel talks outside formal negotiation rooms, suggesting the US has at times preferred to engage through indirect public messaging.

He reiterated Iran’s firm stance on its nuclear rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), particularly regarding uranium enrichment.