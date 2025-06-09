Tasnim: Iran to respond to US nuclear proposal soon

As reported by Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s reply will be sent in written form through diplomatic channels.

The response is said to include Iran’s own proposal aimed at advancing the negotiation process, while reaffirming the country’s key demands, chief among them the continuation of uranium enrichment on Iranian soil.

In the proposed response, Iran is expected to outline certain measures to address US concerns, provided that there is a clear and effective path to sanctions relief. The initiative appears to reflect Tehran’s willingness to explore a compromise, without crossing its established red lines.

Additionally, Iran is reportedly open to participating in a new round of indirect talks with the US, provided that its core positions are respected.

On Ministry, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, said: “Iran’s response is a reasonable, logical, and balanced plan. We recommend the American side seize this opportunity, as it is certainly in their interest to seriously consider the proposal.”

He noted that Iran’s proposed plan will be submitted to the other side through Oman after it is finalized.