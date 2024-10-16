Iran shrugs off dispatching US-made anti-missile shield to Israel

Asked about the US’ decision to deploy a THAAD missile battery and its associated American military crew to Israel, Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday, “THAAD is an ant-ballistic system. It is not anything new and had been in place previously.”

“We consider such measures of the enemy as part of a psychological war. There is no specific problem,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session in Tehran.

The Iranian defense minister added that none of the threats issued by the Zionist regime is new.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.