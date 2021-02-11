Iran Urges US to Stop ‘Spouting Off’, Start Complying with Commitments

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on American officials to stop “spouting off” about Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, and start complying with its own commitments.

“Biden administration officials keep talking about Iran’s compliance with JCPOA. In what capacity?” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“US ceased participation in May 2018, violated JCPOA and punished those complying with UN resolution. As of today, US remains in EXACTLY same position,” he added.

“Before spouting off, COMPLY,” the Iranian top diplomat urged.