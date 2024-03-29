Iran urges UN Security Council to go beyond condemning Israel attacks on Syria’s Aleppo 

Nasser Kanaani called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to move beyond condemning “these aggressive invasions” and take preventive measures and hold the Israeli regime to account.

The spokesperson said, “These attacks are a clear violation of international law and regulations, and breach Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The senior Iranian diplomat noted that the attacks synchronized and were simultaneous with the attacks by the terrorist groups on the ground in other parts of Syria.

He said, it is a clear evidence that Israel supports terrorist groups and currents in Syria, which for many years have targeted the national security of Syria and the security of the region and have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people.

He also expressed his condolences to the Syrian government and nation, as well as the families of the dead. At least 42 Syrians including 36 troops were killed in Israel’s raids on Aleppo.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson referred to Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, adding, “The aggressive strikes on Syria are a desperate and shameful attempt to continue and expand the crisis in the region aimed at restoring the regime’s failed image in front of the Palestinian nation and the resistance groups.”

“It is an international and global responsibility to deal with the dangerous adventurism that breaches the security and stability of the region,” he said.