Iran Urges Saudis Not to Politicize Coronavirus Issue

Asked by Sputnik news agency’s reporter about Saudi Arabia’s claim that the passports of Saudi nationals, in particular, are not stamped upon entry into Iran, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already provided a description of the issue, and we are surprised that such quite simple subject has been once again mooted by Saudis.”

“We have already made it clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s regulations on issuing electronic visa are equal for the nationals of all countries except for the holders of British, American and Canadian passports, and attaching labels and issuing entry and exit stamps (in the passports) are avoided in conformity with the visa policy of many advanced countries,” he explained.

Mousavi underlined that such policy has nothing to do with the citizens of any particular country or with the coronavirus, and advised Saudi Arabia to refrain from politicizing the coronavirus disease and pinning the blame on others in this regard.

His comments came after Saudi Arabia complained that Iran had not stamped the passport of a Saudi citizen, who Riyadh claims has taken the novel coronavirus from Iran to the kingdom, while not declaring the issue to Saudi officials.