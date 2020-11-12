Iran Urges Saudi Arabia, Israel to Come Clean on Nuclear Activities

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime should be “transparent.”

Majid Takht-Ravanchi underlined that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should maintain its independence, neutrality and professionalism.

“If Saudi Arabia is seeking a peaceful atomic program, it should act transparently and allow IAEA inspectors to verify its nuclear work,” said Takht-Ravanchi at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the annual report of the IAEA.

He then highlighted that the Israeli regime has not yet joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not allowed verification of its nuclear activities. He urged the IAEA to adopt an independent and professional approach to settle this issue.

The Iranian ambassador also rejected any restrictions on peaceful nuclear activities, and highlighted the important role of nuclear energy in promoting countries’ economic and social development.

Takht-Ravanchi said the importance of nuclear energy is stipulated in the NPT and the Statute of the IAEA. He said one of the duties of the IAEA is to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and boost international cooperation among member states in that regard.

“By making a lot of efforts and investment in this field, the Islamic Republic of Iran has secured significant achievements and, at the moment, uses nuclear energy in the domains of power generation, medicine, agriculture and industry,” said Iran’s UN envoy.

“From the Islamic Republic of Iran’s standpoint, the IAEA’s verification duty, as stipulated in the agency’s statute, should be fulfilled in such a way that it does not eclipse member states’ inalienable right to promote peaceful use of nuclear energy,” he said.

He underscored even proliferation concerns should not restrict member states’ entitlement to peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“Accordingly, any attempts to restrict the peaceful use of nuclear energy should be rejected,” he said.

He further said that last year, 22 percent of the IAEA’s total inspections were conducted in Iran.

“Even at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the agency’s activities in Iran did not stop,” said the ambassador.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Takht-Ravanchi touched upon the United States’ illegal withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The US pullout from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of illegal sanctions against Iran and the United States’ failure to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 have kept the Islamic Republic of Iran from enjoying the rights stipulated in the resolution,” Takht-Ravanchi noted.

“The JCPOA, as an important multilateral accomplishment which enjoys unflinching international support, is under intense pressure due to the United States’ unilateral actions,” he said.