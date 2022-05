The Embassy issued a statement, saying, “Given that the war in Ukraine has dragged on and it’s likely that war will spill over into Trans-Dniester in the republic of Moldova, all dear Iranians are strongly advised to leave the region ASAP”.

The statement also said the Iranians whose stay in Moldova is not necessary had better leave the country quickly.

The Iranian Embassy in Ukraine also wished health and happiness for all Iranians, especially those in Ukraine and Moldova.