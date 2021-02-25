Iran Urges All Armenian Parties to Show Restraint, Avoid Violence

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has called on all parties in Armenia to show self-restraint and avoid violence.

In comments on Thursday, Khatibzadeh said Iran is closely monitoring the developments in the neighbouring country.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup, after the country’s armed forces said he and his cabinet must resign.

The army “must obey the people and elected authorities,” he told thousands of supporters in the capital Yerevan. His opponents held a rival rally.

The military’s top brass was angered by the PM’s sacking of a commander.

Mr Pashinyan has faced protests after losing last year’s bloody conflict with Azerbaijan over a disputed region.