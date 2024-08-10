Iran calls on UNSC to invoke Chapter 7 of UN Charter against Israel

Strongly condemning Israel’s attack on Al-Taba’een School in Gaza’s al-Darj, Nasser Kanaani said the raid “once again proved that the apartheid Israeli regime does not comply with any of the rules and regulations of international law nor does it respect moral and humane principles.”

More than 100 people including women and children were killed and dozens wounded in the Israeli strike on the school-turned shelter on Saturday morning. Officials say the death toll will likely increase.

Without providing evidence, the Israeli military said its air forces struck a “command and control centre” of Hamas.

Kanaani said the cruel act is a flagrant instance of genocide, war crime and crime against humanity, and also a clear example of a threat to international peace and security.

He added that the only way to deal with this cruel regime is for Muslim and freedom-loving nations to take firm and decisive action to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle and resistance against the Israeli occupation and aggression.

Kanaani demanded that the UN Security Council take immediate and effective action by invoking Chapter 7 of the UN Charter to counter the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians.

Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter sets out the UN Security Council’s powers to maintain peace. It allows the Council to “determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression” and to take military and non-military action to “restore international peace and security”.