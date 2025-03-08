Iran’s UN mission denies Trump’s claim over sending letter to Ayatollah Khamenei

“We have not received such a letter yet,” the mission said on Friday.

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday, the US president claimed that he has sent a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei and proposed to negotiate with Iran on a deal on the country’s nuclear program.

“I said I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran,” he claimed, before threatening Tehran with military action.

“I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can’t let another nuclear weapon,” he said despite Tehran’s repeated stance that it does not seek to develop nukes.

In February, Ayatollah Khamenei said experience has shown that negotiations with the US have no effect on solving Iran’s problems.

“Some people pretend that if we sit at the negotiating table, some problem will be solved, but the fact that we must understand correctly is that negotiating with the US has no effect on solving the country’s problems,” the Leader emphasized.

Later in February, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s openness to negotiations, but emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not give in to the pressure of bullying powers and won’t engage in any negotiations under duress.