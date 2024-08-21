Iran UN mission: Israel to receive surprise, unpredicted response over Haniyeh assassination

The mission explained that Iran’s response will punish the aggressor for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and breaching Iran’s national sovereignty, and will also strengthen Iran’s deterrence power so the Israeli regime would not dare to repeat the aggression in the future.

The Iranian mission also said Iran would seek to avoid any negative impact on the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

It said, “Maybe when their eyes are on the sky and the radar screen, they are surprised from the ground, and maybe a combination of the two.”

Haniyeh, who had been invited to Iran as an official guest in the inauguration ceremony of President Massoud Pezeshkian, was assassinated on July 31 in his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Tuesday that the Zionist regime must taste the bitterness of waiting for the response of Iran and the axis of resistance over the martyrdom of Haniyeh.