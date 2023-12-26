Iran UN mission raps Israel’s assassination of IRGC cmdr, says Tehran reserves right to respond

Iravani said the regime’s deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting in the fight against terrorism.

He condemned the Israeli regime for its very recent assassination of Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a senior military advisor who was on a mission supporting the Syrian Army in its anti-terrorism efforts near Damascus.

Iravani added: “This heinous and terrorist act represents the second assault on Iranian advisors this month, following a strikingly similar attack perpetrated by the Israeli regime.”

The Iranian envoy stressed that Tehran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to respond decisively at an appropriate time deemed necessary.

He also called on the Security Council to fulfill its charter obligation in the maintenance of international peace and security and strongly condemn the Israeli regime’s malevolent activities and its acts of aggression and terrorism in the region.