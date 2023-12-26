Tuesday, December 26, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyInt'l RelationsMiddle East

Iran UN mission raps Israel’s assassination of IRGC cmdr, says Tehran reserves right to respond

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israel Fighter Jet

In a letter to the Security Council, Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent representative to the United Nations, has slammed the alarming and recurrent terrorist attacks carried out by the Israeli regime within the Syrian Arab Republic, that recently saw the assassination of an Iranian military advisor.

Iravani said the regime’s deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting in the fight against terrorism.

He condemned the Israeli regime for its very recent assassination of Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a senior military advisor who was on a mission supporting the Syrian Army in its anti-terrorism efforts near Damascus.

Iravani added: “This heinous and terrorist act represents the second assault on Iranian advisors this month, following a strikingly similar attack perpetrated by the Israeli regime.”

The Iranian envoy stressed that Tehran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to respond decisively at an appropriate time deemed necessary.

He also called on the Security Council to fulfill its charter obligation in the maintenance of international peace and security and strongly condemn the Israeli regime’s malevolent activities and its acts of aggression and terrorism in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks