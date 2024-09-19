IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyInt'l Relations

Iran UN mission denies FBI claims about interference in US elections

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian representative to the United Nations has denied the FBI claims regarding Iran's interference in the US elections.

In response to questions about the FBI’s claim that Iran has interfered in US elections through hacking, Tehran’s representative rejected it as completely baseless “that lacks any validity or legitimacy.”

Refuting Iran’s engagement in US domestic disputes, the mission added as repeatedly and clearly stated, Iran has neither had, nor does it have, any motive or intention to interfere in US elections.

The Iranian representative called on the US government to formally and transparently provide documented evidence related to the claims, pointing out that making such unfounded claims will further discredit the US.

