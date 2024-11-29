Iran UN mission dismisses allegations of chemical weapons production 

In a message on its X account, the mission wrote on Thursday, “A victim of Western-donated chemical weapons employed by the Saddam regime, Iran stands as a responsible member of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).”

The mission asserted, “Over the past several decades, not a single instance of Iranian violation has been recorded.”

“The current unfounded reports are merely an outgrowth of psychological warfare propagated by the Zionist regime in the wake of its recent defeat on the Lebanese front,” it noted.

The reaction came after a Washington-based think tank claimed earlier this month that Iran has developed chemical weapons based on synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, that can incapacitate soldiers or civilians when added to grenades or artillery.