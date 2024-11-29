Friday, November 29, 2024
type here...
Int'l RelationsIFP Exclusive

Iran UN mission dismisses allegations of chemical weapons production 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has denied recent reports claiming that the country is producing and acquiring chemical weapons based on fentanyl. 

In a message on its X account, the mission wrote on Thursday, “A victim of Western-donated chemical weapons employed by the Saddam regime, Iran stands as a responsible member of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).”

The mission asserted, “Over the past several decades, not a single instance of Iranian violation has been recorded.”

“The current unfounded reports are merely an outgrowth of psychological warfare propagated by the Zionist regime in the wake of its recent defeat on the Lebanese front,” it noted.

The reaction came after a Washington-based think tank claimed earlier this month that Iran has developed chemical weapons based on synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, that can incapacitate soldiers or civilians when added to grenades or artillery.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks