Iran UN envoy stresses Tehran still a neutral party in Ukraine war

Iravani reiterated Iran’s stance in a letter to the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Pedro Comissario Afonso, in which he dismissed the ‘unfounded’ and ‘baseless’ allegations by US and British envoys in a recent meeting that Iranian drones are being used in the war in Ukraine.

The top diplomat wrote, “Contrary to these unfounded claims, the Islamic Republic of Iran has constantly taken a stance of impartiality from the outset of the Ukraine conflict and this principled position remains unchanged.”

“Therefore, any claim regarding Iran’s involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in contravention of its international obligations is completely unfounded and categorically rejected,” he added.

Since the start of the Russian war on Ukraine in February 2022, Iran has on several occasions rejected Ukrainian and other Western states’ claims its drones and other military hardware are being used by Russian forces against Ukraine.