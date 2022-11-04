Friday, November 4, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran urges Ukraine to refrain from delusive claims, emotional statements over alleged drones

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman called on Ukraine to engage in a technical meeting with Tehran over claims of Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

Nasser Kanaani, in reaction to the recent comments by the Ukrainian foreign minister, reaffirmed Iran’s position of active neutrality vis-à-vis the war in Ukraine.

Kanaani said, “Making emotional statements and leveling undocumented allegations will not help resolve the crisis in Ukraine.”

He advised the Ukrainian side to be realistic, adding, “Officials of this country had better respond to Iran’s “constructive initiatives for holding a bilateral technical and expert meeting so that they would present documents for their claims, instead of engaging in a blame game and leveling delusive claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Kanaani pointed to Iran’s diplomatic efforts toward finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis since the outbreak of the crisis.

He once again strongly dismissed the dispatch of any weapons and equipment for use in the Ukraine war, reiterating Iran’s readiness to help stop the war.

