Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran UK envoy says Tehran open to honest talks, rejects use of diplomacy as a tool for deception

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Seyed Ali Mousavi, said Tehran remains committed to diplomacy as the best means of resolving disputes, but warned that talks must be genuine and not a cover for coercive or deceitful agendas.

In an interview aired by PBS’s “Frontline” on July 15, Mousavi criticized the US and Israel for damaging diplomatic efforts by launching attacks on Iran during sensitive negotiations with Washington.

“We were in the middle of talks when Israel, backed by the US, attacked us. That undermined diplomacy and the non-proliferation regime,” he said.

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and under IAEA oversight, calling uranium enrichment a right of all Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members. Mousavi also criticized US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), despite international support for the agreement.

On regional issues, Mousavi said resistance groups like Hamas and Hezbollah act independently and are not Iranian proxies.

“They are legitimate liberation movements fighting occupation,” he noted.

He emphasized Iran’s support for a democratic referendum in Palestine, including all religious groups, to determine their future.

“We’ll negotiate if talks are sincere, and we are prepared to defend ourselves if necessary,” he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks