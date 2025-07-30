Iran UK envoy says Tehran open to honest talks, rejects use of diplomacy as a tool for deception

In an interview aired by PBS’s “Frontline” on July 15, Mousavi criticized the US and Israel for damaging diplomatic efforts by launching attacks on Iran during sensitive negotiations with Washington.

“We were in the middle of talks when Israel, backed by the US, attacked us. That undermined diplomacy and the non-proliferation regime,” he said.

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and under IAEA oversight, calling uranium enrichment a right of all Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members. Mousavi also criticized US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), despite international support for the agreement.

On regional issues, Mousavi said resistance groups like Hamas and Hezbollah act independently and are not Iranian proxies.

“They are legitimate liberation movements fighting occupation,” he noted.

He emphasized Iran’s support for a democratic referendum in Palestine, including all religious groups, to determine their future.

“We’ll negotiate if talks are sincere, and we are prepared to defend ourselves if necessary,” he added.