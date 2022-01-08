Saturday, January 8, 2022
type here...
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran urges expanding energy cooperation with Turkmenistan

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s oil minister says the country is ready for a daily swap of 40 million cubic meters of Turkmen gas.

Javad Ouji made the comment in a meeting with a delegation from Turkmenistan in Tehran on Saturday.

He added that there is sufficient infrastructure in Iran for gas imports and swaps.

Referring to the results of his meeting with the Turkmen officials, he said, “Today, we had good talks with Sardar Berdymukhamedov, Deputy Chairman of government and Rashid Murdov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, over various fields related to energy.”

Ouji outlined the launching of the gas swap from Turkmenistan via Iran to the Azerbaijan Republic since the beginning of January this year, saying, “Our colleagues at the Sarakhs metering station in Turkmenistan are monitoring the implementation of the swap, which starts at 4 to 5 million cubic meters per day, or 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters per year”.

Ouji noted that Iran and Turkmenistan plan to focus on reviving the gas contract and also discussing increased swaps with neighboring countries.

The oil minister underlined the determination of the Iranian government to develop international relations.

He said, given the determination of the Oil Ministry of Iran and the Energy Ministry of Turkmenistan, we can have the highest level of relations, especially in the field of energy.

Previous articlePresident Raisi: Iran facing no vaccine shortages
Next articleIran, Turkmenistan call for inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks