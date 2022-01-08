Iran urges expanding energy cooperation with Turkmenistan

Javad Ouji made the comment in a meeting with a delegation from Turkmenistan in Tehran on Saturday.

He added that there is sufficient infrastructure in Iran for gas imports and swaps.

Referring to the results of his meeting with the Turkmen officials, he said, “Today, we had good talks with Sardar Berdymukhamedov, Deputy Chairman of government and Rashid Murdov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, over various fields related to energy.”

Ouji outlined the launching of the gas swap from Turkmenistan via Iran to the Azerbaijan Republic since the beginning of January this year, saying, “Our colleagues at the Sarakhs metering station in Turkmenistan are monitoring the implementation of the swap, which starts at 4 to 5 million cubic meters per day, or 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters per year”.

Ouji noted that Iran and Turkmenistan plan to focus on reviving the gas contract and also discussing increased swaps with neighboring countries.

The oil minister underlined the determination of the Iranian government to develop international relations.

He said, given the determination of the Oil Ministry of Iran and the Energy Ministry of Turkmenistan, we can have the highest level of relations, especially in the field of energy.