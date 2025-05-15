Iran condemns Trump’s “divisive, offensive” remarks aimed at sowing discord

In a statement issued Wednesday night, the ministry said that Donald Trump shamelessly blames Iran for destructive acts at a time when the Zionist regime — acting as a U.S. proxy — is committing the most horrific acts of colonial genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Calling the allegations a “distortion of truth,” the statement says U.S. policymakers are seeking to divert attention from Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its other atrocities in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, while also working to shield the Zionist regime from accountability for its crimes against the nations of the region.

It reads: “The deceptive and insulting remarks of the U.S. President will by no means undermine the national solidarity of Iranians, both inside and outside the country. Such comments can never alter the reality that successive U.S. administrations, over the past seven decades, have spared no evil in their efforts to hinder Iran’s progress and development.”

The Foreign Ministry also highlighted the United States’ imposition of the most severe sanctions and economic and financial pressures, flagrantly violate the human rights of every Iranian citizen.

The statement further said that while Trump delivers “divisive and deceptive” remarks, “Palestinian women and children in Gaza and the West Bank are being torn to pieces with American-supplied weapons, and the project of genocide against the Palestinian people continues with unprecedented intensity — backed by direct political, financial, and military support from the United States.”

It concludes by warning that the divisive statements are intended to sow discord between Iran and its Arab neighbors and to obscure the direct role of the U.S. in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.