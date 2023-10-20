Friday, October 20, 2023
Iran top general warns against US support for Israeli crimes in Gaza

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

The chairman of Iran's Joint Chiefs of Staff has warned the US against continued support for the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza. 

General Mohammad Bagheri issued the warning during a phone conversation with Turkey’s minister of national defense, Yasar Guler.

General Bagheri said Washington’s backing for Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, particularly arms supplies to Tel Aviv, will further complicate the situation.

He added that the US’s widespread support for Israel’s actions means Washington’s complicity in those actions.

Bagheri stressed the need for taking serious action to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes and to deliver relief aid including food and medicine to Gazans. Yasar Guler for his part outlined Turkey’s efforts to decrease tension and cease the hostilities in Gaza.

He said Turkey will continue such efforts.

