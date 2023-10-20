Iran top general warns against US support for Israeli crimes in Gaza

General Mohammad Bagheri issued the warning during a phone conversation with Turkey’s minister of national defense, Yasar Guler.

General Bagheri said Washington’s backing for Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, particularly arms supplies to Tel Aviv, will further complicate the situation.

He added that the US’s widespread support for Israel’s actions means Washington’s complicity in those actions.

Bagheri stressed the need for taking serious action to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes and to deliver relief aid including food and medicine to Gazans. Yasar Guler for his part outlined Turkey’s efforts to decrease tension and cease the hostilities in Gaza.

He said Turkey will continue such efforts.