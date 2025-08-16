Iran to miss 2025 Sitting Volleyball World Cup in US

The event, the sport’s second-largest after the World Championships, is scheduled for October 12–18.

Iran’s absence from the games has been confirmed by the official team list released by World ParaVolley.

A total of 14 men’s teams, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Thailand, and host nation USA, are confirmed, with Algeria’s participation still uncertain.

Notably, Iran and Germany, who finished first and third in the 2023 edition in Egypt, are absent.

In the women’s competition, six teams, that is, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the USA, will take part.