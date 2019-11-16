Iran to Host Int’l Rural Tourism Conference Next Year

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Vali Teymouri says rural tourism is of significance around the globe.

“Given that rural tourism and nature touring is the slogan of the whole world, Iran announced its readiness to host the rural tourism conference in the country,” he noted.

The deputy minister underlined that a strategic document for the development of rural tourism is being drawn up.

“This document will be announced at the international rural tourism conference,” he noted.

“Iranian people are into travelling and spending while on a trip, and serious attention should be paid to domestic tourism potential,” he said.

The official added a top priority of the country’s tourism sector is to organize local trips.

“In the world, tourism is seen as a tool for fair distribution of wealth,” he said.

He noted the development of the tourism industry is possible only through the contribution of local communities.