Iran to Hold Annual Electricity, Water Exhibitions in Coming Days

The 20th edition of Iran International Water and Waste Water Exhibition (WATEX 2021) and the 16th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2021) will be held in Tehran within the next few days.

Chairwoman of a headquarters in charge of holding the exhibitions said visitors can attend the two events at Tehran’s international fairground on January 12-15.

According to Sediqeh Babran, around 300 Iranian and foreign companies will be taking part in the WATEX 2021 and IEE 2021.

She said the two exhibitions will be held in full compliance with the health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, noting that visitors can take a virtual tour of the expos for the first time.

Highlighting Iran’s success to hold the exhibitions in spite of the economic consequences of the pandemic and the constant pressure of sanctions imposed by the enemies, director of the Energy Ministry’s public relations department said the Iranian private sector involved in the water and electricity industries has doubled efforts to supply the industrial demands by removing the obstacles.

Babran said this year’s exhibitions are held at a higher scientific level since a remarkable number of experts, specialized companies and technology owners would attend the events in two separate sections.

Nearly 300 exhibitors will be offering their services and products in 10 halls at the International Water and Waste Water Exhibition and the International Electricity Exhibition, she noted.

She finally expressed hope that the exhibitions would allow for the introduction of modern technologies, exchange of views and experiences, progress of the private sector, and high-quality services for people for achievement of the major development goals.