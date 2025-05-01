IFP ExclusiveSport

Iran’s int’l striker Taremi wears black wristband in tribute to victims of port explosion

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi paid tribute to the victims of the recent tragedy at Shahid Rajaei Port, in southern Iran, by wearing a black wristband during his appearance for his club on Wednesday.

Taremi, who came on as a substitute for Lautaro Martínez at halftime in the match again Barcelona, entered the pitch with the symbolic black band in honor of those who lost their lives in the port accident.

The Saturday blast at Shahid Rajaei Port, one of Iran’s largest shipping hubs, has claimed 70 lives and left hundreds others injured, though official details on the cause of the incident remain unclear.

Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

