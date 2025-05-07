Source: Iran talks with US will be indirect

The source noted that Israeli media are trying to negatively influence the talks.

On Wednesday, an Israeli news outlet claimed that Iranian Foreign

Minister, who is the lead negotiator of Iran in the talks, has got in touch with chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff and asked for direct talks with him.

This is while Iran has repeatedly reaffirmed its position on the issue, saying the talks with be indirect with Oman being the mediator.

The fourth round of talks between Iran and the US is expected to be held in the near future.

Iran has reiterated it will only hold talks over the nuclear issue and that no other issue will be discussed in negotiations with the US.