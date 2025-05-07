IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Source: Iran talks with US will be indirect

By IFP Editorial Staff
Araghchi Witkoff

An informed source in Iran has said the delegations of the Iranian and US governments will continue their negotiations in an indirect manner, rejecting claims by an Israeli regime media outlet that Tehran and Washington will engage in face-to-face negotiations this time around.

The source noted that Israeli media are trying to negatively influence the talks.

On Wednesday, an Israeli news outlet claimed that Iranian Foreign
Minister, who is the lead negotiator of Iran in the talks, has got in touch with chief US negotiator Steve Witkoff and asked for direct talks with him.

This is while Iran has repeatedly reaffirmed its position on the issue, saying the talks with be indirect with Oman being the mediator.

The fourth round of talks between Iran and the US is expected to be held in the near future.

Iran has reiterated it will only hold talks over the nuclear issue and that no other issue will be discussed in negotiations with the US.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks