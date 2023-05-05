Iran, Syria slam Israel as ‘root cause’ of all regional crises

In a statement issued at the end of talks between Iranian and Syrian Presidents Ebrahim Raisi and Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, the two countries strongly condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Syria and described them as “a destabilizing factor in the region.”

Both sides emphasized Syria’s right to respond to these aggressions in an appropriate way.

They also slammed Israel’s continued occupation of the Golan Heights in violation of international law and the US’s recognition of that occupation.

Iran and Syria described Israel “as the main cause of all crises and a threat to peace and security in the region,” condemning the regime’s atrocities against Palestinians and attempts at changing the status quo of occupied al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Tehran and Damascus denounced the presence of unlawful foreign forces in Syria in breach of the country’s sovereignty as well as “the US military’s theft of Syria resources.”

Elsewhere, they called for a removal of unilateral US and European sanctions on Iran and Syria, saying the bans violate international law and hurt ordinary people.