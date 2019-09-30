Iran, Switzerland Discuss Consular Affairs in Tehran

Director of the Consular Directorate of the Swiss Confederation Johannes Matyassy and the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Consular Affairs Ali-Asghar Mohammadi have held negotiations in Tehran on Sunday, September 29.
In addition to addressing bilateral consular issues, the two sides emphasised facilitation of visa issuance, as well as expansion of scientific, academic and tourism cooperation.
In this meeting, Mohammadi announced Tehran’s readiness to sign consular cooperation agreements and basic judicial documents with Switzerland.
The two sides also outlined the process of digitalising consular services in their respective ministries, saying that cooperation and exchange of experience in this field is feasible and useful.
Will these negotiations affect the US-Iran deal?