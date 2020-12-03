Iran Surpasses One Million COVID-19 Cases: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,922 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,003,494.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 358 patients since Wednesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 49,348.

She said so far 699,315 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,824 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,256,715 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.