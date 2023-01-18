Iran summons South Korean envoy, threatens to reconsider ties

In the meeting, Reza Najafi the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs filed Iran’s strong protest against the South Korean president’s remarks.

In his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, South Korea’s president called Iran the biggest threat against the UAE.

Najafi highlighted Iran’s friendly ties with most Persian Gulf states and said the comments of the South Korean president are tantamount to interference in the friendly relations and undermine peace and security in the region.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister demanded an immediate explanation about the remarks and underscored the need for Seoul to correct such an approach.

Najafi also referred to unfriendly moves by South Korea including the freezing of Iran’s assets, saying Seoul’s failure to take effective measures to resolve disputes will prompt Iran to reconsider bilateral ties.

South Korean ambassador Yun Kanghyeon for his pary gave some explanations about the remarks of his country’s president.

He stressed that such statements have nothing to do with ties between Iran and the UAE or Korea.

Kanghyeon however noted that he would convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views to the Korean government.